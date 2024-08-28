Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis have reunited for their first shows in nearly 16 years.

The Gallagher brothers have buried the hatchet and will play shows together in 2025.

Band has announced a pre-sale and fans only have a few hours to register.

A limited number of Oasis fans will get the chance to grab tickets a day early, it has been announced but there are only a few hours left to claim the opportunity. The band are reuniting for a series of summer concerts in July and August 2025, nearly 16 years after their acrimonious split in 2009.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have finally buried the hatchet and after many years of rumours and speculations, the band is back (at least for now). Oasis are scheduled to play shows in Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, London and Dublin next summer - dates which are said to be their only shows in Europe in 2025.

But the band has confirmed a pre-sale will be taking place - and you don’t need to purchase an album or pre-order anything to enter the ballot. If you have entered and yet to receive a confirmation email - don’t panic, the band have explained the reason for the delay.

Here’s all you need to know:

How to register for Oasis pre-sale?

Hours after the 2025 UK and Ireland shows were announced, Oasis later revealed plans for a pre-sale. It will take place on the morning of Friday, 30 August, a full 24 hours before the general sale starts - giving lucky fans the chance to grab tickets early, or even have two shots at picking them up, as they will have a second go when the general sale starts.

To register you simply have to fill out a form on Oasis’ website. Click the link here and that will take you to the website.

Fans will have to enter their email address as well as answer a number of questions. It includes asking how many times you have seen Oasis previously and a quiz on general knowledge of band members - in a bid to tackle scalpers.

Do you have to buy anything to enter pre-sale?

Liam (R) and Noel Gallagher perform on stage. Photo: JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images | JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images

Often times when a major tour like the Oasis reunion is announced, fans will be encouraged to pre-order or buy an album/ merchandise in order to be able to enter a pre-sale ballot. But legally in the UK at least, they have to offer the chance to take part without making a purchase - albeit that may be buried below the section trying to get you to make a purchase.

However for the Oasis reunion, all you have to do is enter a form on the band’s website - free of charge. It does not cost a penny to register for the pre-sale ballot.

When is the deadline to register for Oasis pre-sale?

Fans have until 7pm BST today (Wednesday, 28 August) to fill out the form to be entered into the pre-sale ballot. Once you have filled out the registration you will receive a confirmation email, the band has confirmed.

What if I haven’t received the confirmation email?

In an update on social media, Oasis’s official account worked to calm concerns from fans who had entered the ballot but had yet to receive a confirmation email. The band wrote: “Due to an extremely high volume of entries, confirmation emails may be delayed. Please be assured that everyone who has correctly filled out the ballot form before 7pm Wednesday 28th August will receive the confirmation email.”

When will I find out if I got into the pre-sale?

Even if you receive the confirmation email saying you have successfully entered the ballot, it does not guarantee you will actually get to take part in the pre-sale. On social media, the band explained: “Successful applicants will receive an email with full access information the morning of Friday 30th August.”

However Oasis does warn: “Success in the ballot will not guarantee tickets. Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis.”

Who is the original Oasis drummer?

One of the questions from the registration form that may leave fans stumped is the question on who the initial drummer for the band was. The fame of members Liam and Noel Gallagher does tend to dwarf the name recognition of the rest of Oasis - although you may remember Bonehead.

If you are scratching your head trying to remember who originally played drums in the early days of the band - the answer is Anthony ‘Tony’ McCarroll. He was the drummer from when Oasis formed in 1991 until 1995 and played on the debut album Definitely Maybe as well as a couple of tracks from (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

Are there any limits on tickets?

Demand for the Oasis shows is set to be sky-high (it may even be space-high to be more accurate) and so restrictions are in place. According to SeeTickets you will be limited to buying just four tickets in one go - and resales will only be allowed on official websites and will be capped at face value.

Have you entered the pre-sale ballot, have you received your confirmation email yet? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected]