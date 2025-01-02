Slovenian musician will bring his one-man band punk show to Banbury this spring
Up-and-coming musician Žan Podgornik, who performs under the name Shaun Banks, will play at The Apothecary Tap on Friday, March 28.
The concert is part of the Slovenian rocker's European tour which also sees him perform in Italy, Belgium, Czech Republic and many other countries.
Coming from the 500-year-old mining town of Idrija, Žan says he is as much influenced by his town's industrial and rural landscape as by his favourite musicians.
Musically, Shaun Banks takes inspiration from artists such as The White Stripes, The Black Keys, and Robert Johnson.
Speaking about his style, Žan said: “Playing guitar and foot drums simultaneously, accompanied by a powerful and colourful voice with bluesy harmonica fills makes for a great, live show.”
For more information about Shaun Banks or the gig at The Apothecary Tap, visit: https://shaunbanksmusic.com/
