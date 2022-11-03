Popular fireworks display near Banbury returns for its 51st year this Saturday.

The gates will open at 6pm this Saturday on the Kingsfield next to the Bodicote Village Hall for what promises to be a spectacular celebration with a massive bonfire and a variety of fireworks.

Visitors can pay the £5 entry fee at the gate, and children under the age of five are free. There will also be free parking, and the event will end around 9pm.

The money raised from the evening, organised by the Bodicote Welfare Committee, will go towards maintaining the village hall and field for the rest of the year.

The fireworks, which will include new mortar style fireworks, will be set off at 7.30pm and are expected to last about 20 minutes.

Burger vans, children’s fairground attractions and side stalls selling cakes and illuminated armbands and necklaces will also be attending the celebration.