Christmas in Chippy – the perfect mix of shopping, eating and festive cheer!

Christmas in Chippy in full swing!

Christmas in Chippy is back, bringing festive cheer to Chipping Norton town centre.

The event will take place on Sunday December 11, 12.30 – 5.30 pm.

Visitors can explore the Christmas market - with over 70 stalls selling local arts, crafts and foodie gifts - and a street food village.

There will also be live music, fair rides, a life-size snow globe and a Christmas lantern procession, where the children of local primary schools parade their handmade lanterns through the town.

A spokesperson for Christmas in Chippy said: "We are not-for-profit and organised by volunteers on a mission to bring the community together, young and old, to celebrate Christmas and to raise money for local charities.

"This year we are supporting Thrive Oxfordshire in their essential work to support Children and families in North Oxfordshire.