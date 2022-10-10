Former students of the Banbury Grammar School will gather at reunion to celebrate the 'Swinging 60s' - and enjoy free fairground rides!

Former students of the Banbury Grammar School will gather to celebrate the 'Swinging 60s' with their partners and old friends at The Willows in Bodicote on Friday October 21.

The event is aimed at the former students who started their experience at the school in the three entry years from 1960 to 1962.

Ex-students who register for the reunion have been offered free rides at the Michaelmas Fair on the Friday afternoon by Bob Wilson's Funfairs so that they can revisit their fairground experiences.

Readers are encouraged to invite anyone who joined BGS in those years to come along in either the afternoon or evening.

Most Popular

Those attending can bring plates of canapés for the initial gathering, and there will be a main course and deserts for a mid-afternoon meal.

Dancing and chatting will follow the meal on the upper floor of the Pavilion venue in Bodicote.

Contributions, including photos or news clippings, can be brought along for display.