Popular Michaelmas Fair returns to Banbury this month

The Trooper Xl in action at a previous years Michaelmas Fair in Banbury.

The fair, which will run for three days throughout the streets of Banbury, will be officially opened by the Mayor Cllr Jayne Strangewood alongside the chair of Cherwell District Council, Cllr Les Sibley at 4pm on Wednesday.

Bob Wilson Funfairs’ thrilling rides like the Trooper XL, Space and Storm will take over Market Place and Bridge Street, while a carousel, a fun house and smaller attractions for families will be located in the Horse Fair and the Banbury Cross areas of town.

Emily Wilson, of Bob Wilson Funfairs, said: “Banbury Fair remains a meeting place for local people of all ages, where memories are made. We can’t wait to be back!”

The popular fair will run from Wednesday October 19 to Friday 21.