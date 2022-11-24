Banbury’s Christmas festivities get underway with Santa’s Grotto and Nutcracker Trail

The reindeer sleigh which is entertaining visitors to the waterfront in Banbury.

The festive delights in the town centre are organised by the Banbury BID team and will continue to entertain shoppers until December 31.

The Nutcracker Trail involves people searching around town centre businesses to find 10 hidden nutcrackers before posting their entry sheets through the post box at the museum, with the winning entry receiving an iPad.

Members of the Banbury BID team alongside a stilt walker and people dressed up in festive fashion.

The other engaging activities for visitors to the town centre include a snow globe in Castle Quay that people can get their picture taken inside, a reindeer sleigh on the waterfront, elves handing out mince pies, and a Santa's grotto where people can meet Santa Claus.

Banbury parent Lizzie Cooke said: “I think that Banbury BID has done such an amazing job starting off Christmas celebrations in Banbury on November 19.

“It was a free event, and there was so much to do. There was a Santa's grotto and an inflatable snow globe and also people in costumes that the children could have photos with. “There was also the nutcracker trail, which was dotted all around Banbury Town Centre with 10 to find in total, it was really good fun and my son loved it.

"It's also a fantastic idea because they're all in local businesses. One of them was in Bishops Bakes which had lots of sweet treats, so we picked up some delicious brownies to eat after we found them all. We had never tried Bishops Bakes before but we will definitely be going back.”

