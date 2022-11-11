Follow the 'Nutcracker Trail' in Banbury town centre - and be in with a chance of winning an iPad

The winning entry will be picked at random and the winner will receive an iPad mini.

The trail will involve people searching around town centre businesses to find 10 hidden nutcrackers and then posting their entry sheets through the post box at the museum.

It will run everyday between 10am - 3pm from November 19 until December 31, and the iPad winning entry will be randomly selected.

The event is organised by the Banbury BID team and will also feature a snow globe in Castle Quay that people can go inside, a reindeer sleigh on the waterfront, elves handing out mince pies, and a Santa's grotto where the first 300 people will receive free gifts.

The event will start from Saturday November 19 and run all the way until December 31.

Banbury BID strategist Jasmine Gilhooly said: “We are really excited to bring these fantastic installations to Banbury, we really hope that it will encourage people to come and explore Banbury town centre and its range of brilliant diverse businesses.”