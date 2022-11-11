Follow the 'Nutcracker Trail' in Banbury town centre - and be in with a chance of winning an iPad
A free ‘Nutcracker Trail’, with prizes including an iPad, will be in place around Banbury town centre next week.
The trail will involve people searching around town centre businesses to find 10 hidden nutcrackers and then posting their entry sheets through the post box at the museum.
It will run everyday between 10am - 3pm from November 19 until December 31, and the iPad winning entry will be randomly selected.
The event is organised by the Banbury BID team and will also feature a snow globe in Castle Quay that people can go inside, a reindeer sleigh on the waterfront, elves handing out mince pies, and a Santa's grotto where the first 300 people will receive free gifts.
Banbury BID strategist Jasmine Gilhooly said: “We are really excited to bring these fantastic installations to Banbury, we really hope that it will encourage people to come and explore Banbury town centre and its range of brilliant diverse businesses.”