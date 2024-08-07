The Town Hall Hotel in Bethnal Green, east London

This movie makers’ favourite location oozes art deco charm

Why stay there?

You can’t get more East End than Guy Ritchie’s film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, so staying in what was one of the locations for the crime caper gives an extra fun factor to this hotel.

If you want a luxurious base from which to explore all the delights of the area, look no further. Plus there’s the novelty of staying in what was once, er…Bethnal Green Town Hall in Patriot Square - the clue is in the name. The Grade II-listed Edwardian building was restored and completed in November 2010 to bring it back to its former art deco glory. Sweeping staircases and beautiful period architecture also brought Poirot film makers to this location as well as the makers of Atonement. Where once council tax forms were filled in, the only taxing choice to face now is whether to take a plunge in the hotel pool, or what to choose from the menu in its two Michelin star restaurant. The De Montfort Suite competes as one of the largest in London. Stunning is almost an understatement as this transformation of the former council chamber has huge windows and a triple-height vaulted ceiling and even room enough for a grand piano, all blended with the exquisite modern additions of its recent transformation.

The art deco interior is a movie makers' favourite

What’s the hotel like?

Even though it’s a large hotel, it has a very cosy feel as you walk in and take in its glorious interior. It has 97 luxury rooms - 10 double bedrooms, and 87 suites with fully-fitted kitchens. The grand marble entranceway with sweeping staircase sets the scene which is enhanced by its impressive wood paneling. No wonder it’s a movie makers’ dream setting.

What makes it special?

Its blend of original art deco interiors, the quirkiness of being a former town hall and the beautiful interior design. The suites, which offer the possibility of a very convenient longer stay or short trip with a family, are also a lure. Our suite was super comfortable, with two TVs and a lounge/kitchen diner that was a great place to hang out during the day.

A signature suite in the stylish hotel

Eat in?

Definitely! In the two Michelin star restaurant Da Terra Chef Rafael Cagali serves ‘South American-inspired dishes with an Italian heart’, accompanied by a selection of wines from across the world. Guests can expect five to ten-course tasting menus with well thought out drinks pairings. Ellis Restaurant reflects the chef’s Brazilian-Italian heritage, serving rustic dishes along with a selection of elegant snacks and good wines. We ate here. My pre-dinner cocktail Passion Fruit Fizz was a stylish start followed by a mixture of tapas and pastas - pulled pork tacos, mortadella, meatballs, croquettes and amazing cassava chips finished off with chocolate mousse and ice cream. The restaurant has a lovely ambiance and the staff were super. Cocktails are also a speciality at the hotel’s main bar - Silk Weaver - with master mixologists on hand to create some very special combinations.

Wellbeing

Taking a swim in the hotel pool is a beautiful feeling as sunlight streams down from the light well above reflected against its titanium tiles. The gym is surrounded by glass panels, overlooking the pool and also bathed in natural daylight. The hotel partners with luxury health and beauty concierge service Ruuby so that guests can enjoy a range of beauty and spa treatments in the comfort of their own suite.

The pool is bathed in light (photo: Ed Reeve)

What’s to discover?

You’re in the heart of the gritty East End, so there are plenty of independent shops, markets and cafe culture nearby, the vintage shops of Brick Lane and flower stalls of Columbia Road to name but two. Take a walk in Victoria Park, book a show at the Hackney Empire or visit Box Park in Shoreditch. But also consider some of the lesser known attractions in the area such as The Young V&A with its collection of toys and artifacts from as early as 1600. After a £13 million revamp it describes itself as “the most joyful museum”. Very interactive experiences.

Columbia Road Flower Market on Sundays is a fabulous, not to mention colourful and fragrant, place to wander around and enjoy. It dates back to the late 1800s.

The Backyard Comedy Club is the largest professional, purpose-built comedy club in London. Harry Hill, Dara O’Brien, Jo Brand, Alan Carr and Rhod Gilbert have all performed here.

G Kelly’s pie and eel shop in Roman Road is one of the best in London. It’s a must if you want an authentic ‘taste’ of the East End. Wash down pie, mash and liquor with a mug of tea, or try a traditional staple of the area, jellied or stewed eels.

If weird curios take your interest then Viktor Wynd’s Museum of Curiosities is a must. With exhibitions such as Fairies, Mermaids, Unicorns and Giants, Human Hair and Cabinet of Monsters you get the idea of the general feeling inside! Not for the faint-hearted.

This area brings a full-bodied mix of diverse, gritty, buzzy and surprising experiences.

Travel facts

Room rates start from £285 per night for a double room. Signature suites from £499. To book, visit www.townhallhotel.com or call 020 7871 0460.