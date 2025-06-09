'We are all very proud of Dave': Banbury boxing coach selected to judge at Europe's largest amateur boxing event

An experienced boxing coach from Banbury Boxing Club has been selected to judge contests at Europe's largest amateur boxing event this weekend.

Senior coach at Banbury Boxing Club, Dave Hughes, will be officiating contests at the Haringey Box Cup this weekend (June 13-15).

Taking place over five rings and three days at London’s Alexandra Palace, the competition is the largest of its kind in Europe.

The competition has produced countless stars over its ten-year history, including the likes of Anthony Joshua, Nicola Adams, Chris Eubank Jr and Katie Taylor.

Around 300 boxers, many from across the world, will travel to the north London venue for the celebration of boxing each year.

Having judged over 340 bouts and with many years’ experience as a boxer and a coach, Dave is bringing a wealth of boxing knowledge to his role as a judge at the competition.

The opportunity to judge at such a prestigious competition will also help Dave progress into an England Boxing referee and Class B judge.

A spokesperson for Banbury Boxing Club said: “We are all very proud of Dave at the club and grateful for all the time and effort he puts into the boxers at Banbury Boxing Club and that he is now giving back to the sport of amateur boxing as an official across the country. Without such volunteers, there would be no platform for the boxers to compete and grow.”

Also heading down to London for the weekend is the club’s boxing twins, Chris and Johnny Taylor, who will be looking to follow on from their success at the Manchester Boxcup.