Professional Ironman athlete returns to home town to compete in Banbury Triathlon

A professional athlete since 2021, the 25-year-old will hope to add the Banbury Triathlon to her long list of accomplishments.

Among her achievements, the former Sibford School student has won the Ironman Weymouth and the European Standard Distance Triathlon Age Group Championships.

Rosie is a former swimmer with the Banbury Swimming Club and began her triathlon journey at Team Cherwell Triathlon Club in 2013. She says she is excited to be back competing in her home town.

She said: “Competing in front of my hometown crowd will be very special and racing for Team Cherwell always has an amazing atmosphere.

"Banbury holds a special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled to be able to race on roads I used to train on when I was younger.”

The triathlon, which is returning this year after a two year break, will include athletes of all abilities, from first-timers to professionals like Rosie.

Alex Birch, chair of Team Cherwell Triathlon Club, said: “We are beyond excited to welcome Rosie Weston back to Banbury for our upcoming triathlon.

"Rosie’s achievements in the sport are nothing short of inspirational, and having her compete in her hometown adds an extra layer of excitement to our event.”

The Banbury Triathlon will take place on Sunday, May 19 at Woodgreen Leisure Centre. Entries close on Tuesday, April 30.