The Banbury Triathlon was started in 1997, with international Japanese triathlete Hiro Yamaguchi taking first place and then up-and-coming Welsh athlete Anneliese Heard claiming the women’s first prize.

Since then, as the sport has grown in popularity, the event now organised by the local Team Cherwell Triathlon Club has also grown in size and includes athletes of all abilities.

Team Cherwell Triathlon Club chairman, Alex Birch said: “The inclusive and supportive community in the club welcomes members of all levels. Our knowledgeable coaches and experienced triathletes have created a collaborative environment that enhances performance but importantly makes your triathlon journey enjoyable.”

Entries are now open for this year's Banbury Triathlon race.

This year, the race is offering a number of different options, including a lower impact option with no running, different lengths of swimmining, or the option to complete the race as a team, with each person completing an event.

Caroline Chanides participated in her first Banbury Triathlon in 2016. She said “I chose Banbury as my first triathlon in 2016. I was so nervous, but the fantastic support and atmosphere got me to the finish line, and now I’m hooked!”

To enter the race, participants must have a road-worthy bicycle with working brakes and a bike helmet and be over 16 years old.

Great Britain Triathlon and Duathlon World and European Championships racer Ruth Evans said: “We’re of all shapes and sizes and of all abilities, pursuing all kinds of personal challenges. So if you think you might like to try a triathlon, come along and give it a go.”