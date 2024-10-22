FEATURE: Thriving Banbury Hockey Club 'punching above its weight’

Banbury were National Cup runners-up last season.

​Hockey continues to be a sport which often goes under the radar when compared to those more mainstream such as football, rugby and cricket.

But recent figures show that over 160,000 adults now play field hockey at least twice a month, and that number doesn’t factor in the huge numbers of children who also participate at clubs up and down the country.

And in Banbury, it’s no different. With five male and five female senior teams, the adults are well catered for at Banbury Hockey Club’s North Oxfordshire Academy base, whilst there are also 14 junior teams – all of which contribute to a total of over 700 members of all ages.

And as Steve Brooker, manager of the senior men’s first team explains, that’s no mean feat.

He said: “We punch above our weight in terms of hockey, given this is a small market town.

"The men’s team are only two promotions away from being at the highest level possible, so if you were to compare it to Banbury United Football Club for example, we’re a lot higher when it comes to the domestic league system.

"It’s a different sport, of course, but the standard here is very high and last season we reached the equivalent of the FA Cup final, and although we lost the game we didn’t disgrace ourselves by any means.

"The women’s team also do well for a club in such a small town.”

Brooker’s side play in the Men’s Conference Midlands, the third tier in the national league setup, seeing them compete with sides as far away as Norwich, Chelmsford and Cambridge.

A fifth-place finish last season was followed by a few changes in the summer, with Brooker saying the team are now finding their feet.

Speaking prior to last weekend’s game with Harleston Magpies, he said: “We got our first win at Cambridge in our fourth attempt, but have a new high level player coach in Ben Mackey who has helped change the way we play and also brought in a high quality assistant coach too.

"We signed four new players, plus two who have returned to the club, including South African Jordi Groenewald – it says a lot about how we did last season that players and coaches of that quality want to come here.

"So we’re slowly finding our feet and with the new coaching structure in place I think we’ll be in a really strong position and aiming for the top four, which I believe we have a realistic chance of achieving.

"Last year the league had a runaway winner [only one team earns promotion from the ten-team division] but the league looks a lot more even this year.”

The team, along with all others at the club, is largely self-funded, with car sharing the favoured way of getting to away games rather than any kind of official club travel.

Brooker added: “If we get promoted we’d be trekking to places like Newcastle so it could get trickier then but we manage at the moment.

"We have a brand new sponsor, local company DCS Group, who have a factory in Banbury and who help fund things like our kit, so a big thank you to them. We also received generous sponsorship from the family of one of our players who passed away as they bought us a stand and electric scoreboard.

"But we would always welcome further sponsorship if people want to get involved.”

In terms of facilities, the club uses the one pitch at North Oxfordshire Academy, while Bloxham School also allow the usage of their pitch too.

With synthetic pitches being expensive to both lay and look after, let alone the infrastructure needed around them, finding further playing and training space is tricky, although Brooker says the club is grateful to the local council for their assistance in the upkeep of the existing facilities, particularly in order to meet spectator criteria for the men’s team to compete in the third tier.

Training takes place throughout the week across all the teams, and for the young players at the club there is a potential pathway not only into the adult teams but also for regional recognition,

Brooker said: “The best youngsters can gain selection for the county side that has numerous age groups, then there are regional selections as well as a talent academy run by England Hockey which we have had some players go through including my own son, although he ended up playing for Wales.

"We’ve had a player play for England and another play for their under-18s, whilst our first team player Tyson Nunneley has captained England over-35s.”

Banbury Hockey Club also prides itself on being heavily involved in the community.

Each year, a big junior tournament is hosted by the club with players from all over taking part, whilst the club also runs outreach coaching sessions as well as a community festival.

"The festival isn’t a day to try and park locally!,” said Brooker. “We divide the pitch into smaller pitches and we have around 2,000 players and parents attending each year.

"We want to reach out beyond the club itself into the community, as it helps us maintain our presence and also attract players.

"The overseas players we have will sometimes do some coaching in schools, although visa issues these days can complicate things.

"Sometimes those guys are just here to play some hockey whilst travelling around Europe but it’s good the club can attract the players of their standard.”

Visit www.banburyhockeyclub.co.uk to find out more about the club and how to join.

