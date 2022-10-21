A 10-year-old schoolboy from Brackley has been announced as the newest driver for a national karting team.

Max Williams, who is in year 6 at Bracken Leas Primary School, has signed as a Rotax Intermax driver, for X Kart, competing in the Cadet Kart Championship and Whilton Mill Club Championship for 2023.

Max first tried karting at the age of 7 and instantly fell in love with the sport.

His parents bought him his first kart the following Christmas and he has since competed in the Cadet Kart Championship for the last two years, securing top 10 championship finishes with a number of podium finishes.

Max has had a passion for motorsport and all thing cars for years, joining in his dad, Stuart’s love of racing.

He was then asked by X Kart founder Matty Street to try out and was then invited to sign with the team last month.

The racer from Brackley would love to become an F1 racing driver and living near to Silverstone race track, he also hopes to attend the Silverstone Technology School in the future.

Max said: “I’m so excited to be driving for X-kart next year in the new Rotax Intermax Class. I have already started winter testing in my new kart and it’s amazing. It’s so much faster than what I have been used to with speeds up to 65 mph.

I’m excited to start working with the driver coaches analysing my performance and identifying areas where I can improve so I can be more competitive. I can’t wait for the season to start and to race regularly at my local kart track Whilton Mill and in the Cadet Kart Championship for a 3rd year in a row.”

Max’s dad Stuart Williams said: “We’re over the moon for Max to have been selected for this opportunity to join such a respected and professional team. The coaching crew, mechanics and drivers are so supportive and Max responds so well to their help and advice.