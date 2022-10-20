Brackley Town Football Club has received a £75k grant from HS2’s Community & Environment Fund (CEF) to help build a new clubhouse.

The new facilities were built through a combination of fundraising efforts of local supporters, including quiz nights, bonfire nights and initiatives like the supporter's wall, alongside a £75k grant from HS2- the company building the new high-speed rail line between London and the West Midlands.

Janene Butters, chief executive officer at Brackley Town FC said: “Brackley Town FC was founded in 1890 where it’s moved all the way through the leagues playing for promotion, if we can, this season. To fundraise for the club, we hosted lots of quizzes and bonfire nights, with a big focus on our supporter's wall. Without HS2, we would not have been able to have the most fantastic place we’ve got now.”

Cathy Elliott, independent chair of the HS2 Funds, said: “Brackley Town FC has been a part of the community since 1890s and the loss of key facilities in 2019 had a real impact on the continued success of the club. It is inspirational to see how the £75k grant from HS2’s Community & Environment Fund, alongside the support of the local community, has allowed the club to continue to thrive and grow.”