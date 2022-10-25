News you can trust since 1838
Banbury Judo star qualifies for Team GB after finishing second in national competition

Banbury Judo club head coach Tony Partridge has secured his spot on Team GB after finishing second in his category at last weekend’s British championships.

By Jack Ingham
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Tony Partridge on the left with his silver medal at last weekends British Judo Master Competition.
He reached the podium with an impressive silver medal in the men’s age 50-54 under 100 kilos category at the British Judo Association Masters Championships, which took place in Guildford, Surrey.

This result ensures that Tony has retained his position in the Team GB squad and will have the opportunity to compete at future international events.

Fellow Banbury Judo Club member David Strachan said: “During the competition, Tony showed off his great groundwork, winning several fights with a technique that he has shown many times at the club.

"We would like to congratulate Tony on this fantastic achievement.”

The Banbury Judo Club holds a selection of training classes and courses for a wide variety of ages at the Blessed George Napier School in Banbury.

For more information visit, www.banburyjudoclub.org.uk/

