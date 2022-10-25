Tony Partridge on the left with his silver medal at last weekends British Judo Master Competition.

He reached the podium with an impressive silver medal in the men’s age 50-54 under 100 kilos category at the British Judo Association Masters Championships, which took place in Guildford, Surrey.

This result ensures that Tony has retained his position in the Team GB squad and will have the opportunity to compete at future international events.

Fellow Banbury Judo Club member David Strachan said: “During the competition, Tony showed off his great groundwork, winning several fights with a technique that he has shown many times at the club.

"We would like to congratulate Tony on this fantastic achievement.”

The Banbury Judo Club holds a selection of training classes and courses for a wide variety of ages at the Blessed George Napier School in Banbury.