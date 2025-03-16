Millennium C take a first victory of the season in Banbury Table Tennis League

It was another busy week of action in the Banbury Table Tennis League

In Division 1, Tadmarton A, fielding only two players, were held to a 5-5 draw by Shipston A.

Harry Smith impressed for Shipston with three wins, while Simon Nolan and Jason Tustain took two wins apiece for Tadmarton.

Bodicote A and Ratley A also shared the points in their encounter. Matt Rayner made it six wins in a row with another undefeated performance in the singles and paired up with Brian Hobill to take the doubles for Ratley. Gary Jackson and Toby Dow scored two wins each for Bodicote, with Iko Jacob adding a further point.

Millennium A had a resounding 10-0 victory over their club B side. Peter Harris, Jack Shardlow and Jack Garner took all the points.

In Division 2 Shutford A remain top of the table following a 5-5 draw in their rearranged fixture against second-place Bloxham A. Richard Giblin was player of the match for Bloxham with Steve Whelton and Neil Hodson each adding a win. Andrew Sabin took two wins in the singles for Shutford as well as the doubles with Nicholas Walker. Walker added a point in the singles as did Sean O’Keeffe.

Bloxham A were back in action later in the week against Bodicote F. Another closely fought match this time saw them emerge victorious 6-4. Jason Crocker was unbeatable for Bodicote, but two wins apiece for Paul Cox and Neil Hodson, a win for David Bignell and then victory for Bignell and Hodson in the doubles gave Bloxham the overall win.

Bodicote B and Shipston B drew 5-5. Peter Fernbank and Janice Rowan each won two of their singles for Bodicote as did Nicholas Morgan and Christopher Dickens for Shipston. Morgan and Dickens took the doubles to ensure that the points were shared. Millennium C chalked up their first victory of the season with a 7-3 win over Bodicote E. Yao Fu was player of the match with three wins for Bodicote. Bob Clarke, Johnathan Pape and Colin Astbury all won two singles matches for Millennium. Pape and Astbury gained a seventh point for Millenium with a narrow 12-10 win over Fu and Nicholas Solway in the deciding set of the doubles.

The battle for the Division 3 title remains too close to call. Shutford B lead by two points following an 8-2 win over Ratley C. The final score did not reflect the closeness of several of the matches.

Ant Pugh was undefeated with three wins, Mike Starkie and Derek Oxley added two wins each and Starkie and Pugh took the doubles. Colin Simpson and Piotr Grysakowski too a point each for Ratley, with Ben Pick unlucky to come away empty-handed.

Bloxham C are second following a 5-5 draw against Shipston C. Steve Kay was player of the match with three wins for Shipston, supported by two wins from Andy Smith. Richard Anstis scored two wins for Bloxham, with Lewis Genney and Dawn Jackson each adding a point. Anstis and Genney took the doubles in a close five-setter. Third-place Bloxham B with two games in hand appear to be favourites to take the title. This week they demolished their club D side 9-1. Patrick Foley and Paul Harris took three wins each and Sam Webb added a further two victories.

Bloxham D were also in action this week against Ratley C. This proved to be a closer encounter with Ratley winning 6-4. David Grysakowski took three wins for Ratley and Ben Pick won two of his singles, while Pick combined with Piotr Grysakowski to take the doubles. Bob Dunkin hit back with two wins for Bloxham, Sever Bazavan and Ivan Ocana.