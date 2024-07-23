Two more sign up for Banbury United

Action from Banbury's draw with AFC Totton last weekend. Photo: BUFC.

Two more new faces have been added to the Banbury United squad as the new SPL Premier Central campaign edges ever closer.

Right-back Tommy Cartwright has been training as part of the squad throughout pre-season training and represented the Puritans as a trialist in two friendlies.

He has now signed up to join Yaw Ofosu and Nico Jones as the latest confirmed players in the new-look Banbury defence.

Cartwright has joined from Northampton Town Academy where he has spent the last eight years, with a brief loan spell at Rushden & Diamonds last season.

Speaking to Puritans Radio after Saturday’s draw with Totton, Cartwright said: “After leaving Northampton I was looking for a club and when I came here and spoke to Simon Hollyhead and hearing the ambition he’s got for the club, and getting it back up to where it needs to be, it was something I wanted to be part of.

"Simon’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had and his man management is his biggest strength, which is important with so many youngsters in the squad.”

Also signing is centre-forward George Ball, who scored in the friendly against Easington Sports last week.

The 25-year-old lives in Daventry and previously played at Loughborough Dynamo FC at step four where he regularly scored and provided assists.

Meanwhile, Banbury United took a 1-1 draw from their latest pre-season friendly.

They took on AFC Totton, who ply their trade in the parallel SPL Premier South, just three weeks before the start of the new season when the Puritans will welcome AFC Sudbury.

Saturday’s game saw Banbury start the game with five trialists in their line-up, and Totton took the the lead eight minutes before half-time with a neat finish from Josh Owers.

But Banbury got level midway through the half and it was one of their trialists who got the goal to ultimately earn a draw.

Banbury are back in action this weekend when they go to SPL Division One Central side Thame United.

Next Wednesday (31st) the Puritans will then take on an MK Dons XI at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.