Simon Hollyhead keen to see Banbury kick on after battling win

Banbury celebrate the winner against St Ives. Picture: Julie Hawkins

Delighted Simon Hollyhead wants Banbury United to back up the win over St Ives with more good performances.

Alex Prosser hit the only goal of the game as United saw off St Ives Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

“Our focus, being brutally honest, is always on our performance,” said the United boss. “I think what you have seen in the last four games is a real consistency in the performance.

“Our first 30 mins against Barwell was below our standards for various reasons, but we had honest conversations and good training sessions and it’s paid off.

“We always talk about what we did well and what we can do better. We have to build on this now.

“We felt the outcome was right, now we have to back it up again on Wednesday with a performance level.”

Hollyhead was also left delighted by the spirit shown by his side in Saturday’s win.

“It needed to be full of spirit and work-rate,” he added. “You saw that in abundance from a group of players who are determined to take things forward.

“It was a tight game but we felt we had that extra bit of quality to unlock them. I think it was fully deserved.

“The application, especially in the last four games, and our shape has been really good and you have got desire and attitude.

“We are pleased to come out with the win and I think it was fully deserved.”

And Hollyhead is confident his squad has what it takes to kick on in 2025.

“The real energy is not from a coach giving energy to the players, those days are gone,” he added.

“This 23 man squad is rock solid and significant in their purpose and desire.

“I see that in the training ground, team meetings and at the start of games. Those things only come about in a good environment and a determined culture. We have enormous belief in this group.

"We have to stay focused on what the project is and where we are at. We have to look at what we have achieved and I think there is more to come from this group.

Banbury hosted Alvechurch on New Year’s Day.