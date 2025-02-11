​Hollyhead: Killer instinct key to Banbury United's good run of form

Simon Hollyhead has changed the focus of his recruitment in recent weeks. Photo: BUFC.

​Simon Hollyhead’s first season as Banbury United manager has been quite the learning curve all round.

​Having been appointed last summer and inheriting a ‘squad’ consisting of just one player, the initial rebuild and subsequent attempt to help the club recover from last season’s relegation from National League North was never going to be straightforward.

But as the campaign now enters its final third, and after a strong first third was followed by a less productive second, Hollyhead feels that becoming a more potent threat in attacking areas has been key to his side’s recent good form – a seven-game unbeaten run only ended last weekend at Hitchin.

He said: “Before the run we’ve been on, we felt that our offensive play wasn’t giving us the rewards that the situations represented. We were either drawing games or losing by the odd goal, in most cases.

"Goals are of course key, but we weren’t converting enough of the opportunities we created in the final third. Set pieces were a good example – we were 1-0 up in games and getting four or five corners. Convert one of those and you’re 2-0 up with 20 minutes to go and with our defensive shape we’d back ourselves to be competitive, emphasised by the high number of clean sheets we’ve had.

"We’d been pleased by the build up but needed more entries into the box and better movement and rotations.

"So it’s why we took our recruitment to another phase, to try and achieve those things.

"We had one player – goalkeeper Jack Harding – here in July and the first job was to bring an identity and balanced progression. Overall we’ve been impressed with the large majority of players. You’ll always have one or two that don’t meet expectations but we’ve moved on as a core group and built a strong undercarriage to the train, as it were. Now it’s a case of turning that into a high speed train.

"There is still 40 per cent of the season left but we are starting to see those efforts come to fruition.”

Hollyhead’s philosophical take on the game is always at the forefront of his decision-making, his ability honed on the continent having coached in top flight leagues in Scandinavia and also experienced Champions League football.

But given it’s served him well up to now, he won’t be altering his methods.

"It’s always been the case that the best performers I’ve worked with have been the best people,” he said.

"Players have to be honest and understand if they’re good enough or not. It’s more rewarding to therefore be able to spend time looking at performance rather than a player’s behaviour, and that’s been the essence of the recruitment drive.

"It’s been really enjoyable for people to spend time together when they have similar morals. It may take a bit longer but generally these things flower in the long run. It’s far better than just throwing money at a recruitment drive and hoping it comes together.

"I know how committed this group is to each other. They’re fully committed to the team plan and cause and to where we want to get the club.”

Hollyhead says his players’ desire has been highlighted by their adaptability over the winter months when games have been called off.

He said: “When the Kettering game was initially postponed, we ironically trained over near Kettering. When Alvechurch was postponed, we trained at Newport Pagnell that day instead. Another day we trained at Warwick University for two hours.

"We were able to work on things we couldn’t have done if we’d either played or not trained, so it needed the players to make the effort. That’s what good teams do and groups benefit from.

"The sessions are only as good as the attitude and commitment of the players at the time. We’re in a good place at the moment but have achieved nothing yet.”

Hollyhead says the quality of some of the Puritans’ recent goals has also spoken volumes – spectacular strikes by Jaanai Gordon, Alex Prosser and Harry Reilly having been key to wins over St Ives and Kettering, for example.

He said: “They were all really good strikes but you have to look deeper. The execution was impressive but I’m more fascinated as to where the level of confidence comes from – their ability is high but to see them execute those things says more than just them being good players. The inner belief and clear intent in what they’re doing says a lot about mindset.

"It’s a team game but you’re still dealing with a collection of individuals and my role is crucial in managing them and it’s incredibly rewarding.”

Hollyhead himself has had to learn plenty about the level Banbury now find themselves at once again, but also the number of variables that come into play that aren’t always as apparent at higher levels.

He said: “I was always aware of the level and had a real feel for it. Teams that are the most consistent are usually successful – even if they don’t win games there are still large parts when they’re consistent in performance.

"But many variables get overlooked. The quality of pitches is so varied. Most at step two are either good or very good. At step three, even the artificial pitches vary in quality and play differently – or have varying dimensions – let alone the poorer condition grass surfaces.

"So you have to adapt to play different ways and be very diligent in your research for every game to be well informed as to who you’re playing.

"We then have to make sure our focus stays on performance as then the outcome will take care of itself.”