Banbury United snap up former Northampton Town midfielder

Banbury United boss Kelvin Langmead believes new signing Peter Abimbola is a perfect fit for the club.

Abimbola, who spent last season at St Ives, is described as a composed and creative player.

Langmead said: “Peter is a player I’ve admired for a while, from first hand experience of his quality at Northampton to seeing his influence and ability at Step 3 last year.

“He’s hard-working and has real composure on the ball, all backed up with strength and pace.

“He fits our criteria perfectly: young, hungry and wants to develop further. I’m delighted to get him over the line.”

He will get his chance to show what he can do when the Puritans begin their pre-season fixtures in a few weeks.

United will host Oxford City on July 12 (3pm), before welcoming Tamworth on (15 July).

They travel to Bishops Cleeve (7:45 PM) on July 18 and Easington Sports (7:30 PM) on July 22nd.

Solihull Moors (3pm) visit on July 26 followed by Gloucester City on Aug 2 (3pm).

Meanwhile, defender Nico Jones has committed to United for the 25/26 season.

Jones proved to be impressive in the defence last season, showcasing his aerial qualities and strength.

In other club news, Banbury United Women are launching two brand-new teams from scratch.

A first team for women ready to train, grow, and compete in the Thames Valley League is being created, as well as an over 40s team for those who thought they missed their chance to play football for a club.

It will offer football for fun and aims to boost fitness levels and create new friendships.

Sessions will run on July 2 and 9 at St Leonard’s Primary School, Overthorpe Road, Banbury between 7 and 8.30pm.

