Banbury MP calls for Oxford United’s new stadium to move ‘speedily’ to the next stage

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has called for Oxford United’s new stadium to move ‘speedily’ to the next stage so it can be built before its current lease runs out.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford United plans to move to The Triangle site near Kidlington Roundabout where a new 16,000-seater stadium will be built.

The plans were approved by Cherwell District Council in August after numerous delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scale of the planning application means it must be referred to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, who will decide whether to call it in.

Sean Woodcock has written to the new secretary of state Steve Reed MP about Oxford United's new stadium plans.

Anneliese Dodds, the MP for Oxford East, and Sean Woodcock, the MP for Banbury, have written to the new secretary of state Steve Reed MP on the matter.

In the letter, the MPs said: “Oxford United is a critical source of pride for Oxford and Oxfordshire, as well as contributing massively to our local economy.

“if the plans are not approved speedily by the Secretary of State, all of this is at risk, given the impending danger of the end of the current lease, never mind its unsuitability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has now been over three weeks since the application was approved by Cherwell District Council, and Oxford United cannot afford further delays.”

Mr Reed MP was appointed to become secretary of state after Angela Rayner resigned last week.

The owners of Kassam Stadium, where Oxford United is now based, agreed the club can extend the lease up to June 2028 if they have obtained planning permission for the new stadium.