Banbury MP calls for Oxford United’s new stadium to move ‘speedily’ to the next stage

By Esme Kenney
Published 11th Sep 2025, 10:15 BST
Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has called for Oxford United’s new stadium to move ‘speedily’ to the next stage so it can be built before its current lease runs out.

Oxford United plans to move to The Triangle site near Kidlington Roundabout where a new 16,000-seater stadium will be built.

The plans were approved by Cherwell District Council in August after numerous delays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scale of the planning application means it must be referred to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, who will decide whether to call it in.

Sean Woodcock has written to the new secretary of state Steve Reed MP about Oxford United's new stadium plans.placeholder image
Sean Woodcock has written to the new secretary of state Steve Reed MP about Oxford United's new stadium plans.

Anneliese Dodds, the MP for Oxford East, and Sean Woodcock, the MP for Banbury, have written to the new secretary of state Steve Reed MP on the matter.

In the letter, the MPs said: “Oxford United is a critical source of pride for Oxford and Oxfordshire, as well as contributing massively to our local economy.

“if the plans are not approved speedily by the Secretary of State, all of this is at risk, given the impending danger of the end of the current lease, never mind its unsuitability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It has now been over three weeks since the application was approved by Cherwell District Council, and Oxford United cannot afford further delays.”

Mr Reed MP was appointed to become secretary of state after Angela Rayner resigned last week.

The owners of Kassam Stadium, where Oxford United is now based, agreed the club can extend the lease up to June 2028 if they have obtained planning permission for the new stadium.

Related topics:Oxford UnitedBanburyMPsCherwell District Council
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice