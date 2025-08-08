The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 includes a vivid 16-inch touchscreen and S Pen support | Samsung

Amazon has cut the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 to £1,399 – its lowest price since launch. With premium specs, all-day battery life and 2-in-1 flexibility, this rare deal is unlikely to stick around.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 has just fallen to £1,399 on Amazon – its lowest price since launch, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel – and, as far as we can see, cheaper than anywhere else right now. Discounts this deep on Samsung’s flagship 2-in-1 are rare, and with stock moving quickly, there’s no guarantee it’ll stay at this level for long.

That 18% saving on the £1,699 RRP gets you one of the most capable Windows 11 laptops in Samsung’s line-up. At its core is Intel’s latest Core Ultra 7 processor, complete with built-in AI acceleration, paired with 16GB of memory and a fast 512GB SSD. It’s a configuration built for serious productivity, creative workloads, smooth multitasking and AI-driven applications. Integrated Intel Arc graphics deliver a noticeable bump in visual performance compared to older integrated chipsets, making it a solid choice for design, light video work and casual creative tasks without draining the battery.

The display is a real highlight: a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a sharp 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and animation, and reduced glare thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass DX. As a Pro 360 model, the hinge allows the screen to fold completely back into tablet mode, and Samsung includes the S Pen in the box – ready for handwriting, sketching, annotating or editing straight away.

Connectivity is right up to date with Wi-Fi 7 for faster and more stable wireless speeds, alongside a well-chosen range of physical ports to keep adapters to a minimum. The adaptive palm rejection touchpad has been singled out in reviews as one of the best in its class, offering accurate, frustration-free navigation.

Battery life is where this machine really stands out. Samsung claims up to 25 hours of video playback from its 76Wh battery, and independent testing has shown it’s capable of lasting a full working day and more in real-world use. Fast charging takes it to around a third capacity in just 30 minutes, which is ideal if you need to top up between meetings or while travelling.

Reviewers have been consistently positive, with PCWorld describing it as a “great machine for productivity and day-to-day desktop use” thanks to its balance of performance, build quality, display and exceptional stamina. While Intel’s Lunar Lake chips can’t match AMD’s fastest processors for raw multithreaded power, they’re far more efficient, keeping the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 cool, quiet and comfortable to use anywhere.

It’s not often a laptop of this calibre, with this display, battery life and versatility, sees such a substantial price drop – and once this deal ends, it may be a long time before we see it again.

