Parenting Hack: Keep your kids cool during the heatwave with this unexpected Amazon Prime Day deal | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here’s how to keep kids cool whilst they sleep during the heatwave with this Amazon Prime Day deal.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the summer heat kicks into high gear, getting a good night’s sleep becomes a challenge, especially for little ones. Overheated, restless kids can mean sleepless nights for everyone. But parents across the UK are raving about an unexpected heatwave hack that’s both affordable and surprisingly effective: Dog cooling mats.

With July temperatures soaring and many homes lacking air conditioning, bedrooms quickly turn into ovens. Traditional fans just blow hot air around, and investing in a full air conditioning unit isn’t always practical or affordable.

Enter the Cooling Mat for Dogs, Portable Dog Cool Bed for Summer £23.99 (20% off), originally designed to keep pets cool in hot weather, but now being cleverly repurposed by parents to help their kids sleep more comfortably.

The Dog cooling mat is filled with pressure-activated cooling gel or water-based padding that absorbs and disperses body heat. Unlike cooling fans, they don’t require electricity or batteries. They're lightweight, portable, and easy to place under a child’s fitted sheet, in a sleeping bag, or even directly under them for instant relief.

Cooling Mat for Dogs, Portable Dog Cool Bed for Summer

Cooling Mat for Dogs, Portable Dog Cool Bed for Summer | Amazon

Non-slip, washable, lightweight and foldable

Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use

Perfect size and comfort for kids as well as pets

How to Use It for Children

Place under the fitted sheet: Keeps things cool while still comfy.

Use during nap time or car rides: Great for strollers or travel cots.

Cool-down zone after outdoor play: Lay it out on the floor or sofa.

Safe sleep reminder: Always ensure it’s appropriate for your child’s age and sleeping habits.

Parenting during a heatwave is no joke, but with a little creativity (and a savvy Prime Day deal), you can keep your kids cool and comfortable through the night.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Amazon This Amazon dress is the effortless staple you need to keep cool this summer £ 16.15 Buy now Buy now The Aokosor dress is designed with feminine ruffled sleeves that add a touch of sophistication to an otherwise casual look. The V-neckline offers a flattering silhouette, while the adjustable belt cinches at the waist to accentuate your natural curves, making it suitable for all body types, from sizes S to XXL. Made from 101% polyester, which feels cool, soft, breathable, and has just the right amount of stretch. Whether you're heading out in a heatwave or packing it for a vacation, this dress is resistant to wrinkles and easy to care for, ideal for on-the-go women. This is the dress you can literally throw on and go. Pair it with: a sunhat and sandals for the beach or short boots and a clutch for brunch. With its stylish design, cooling fabric, and easy-to-wear shape, this dress makes a thoughtful gift for women of all ages. At only £16.14 during Prime Day, it's a budget-friendly fashion find that feels anything but cheap. It’s available in a range of colours including black, pink, blue, green and off-white (prices may vary). Treat yourself for £16.14 (was £18.99)

Amazon The Shark CryoGrow LED Face Mask is now on sale - for a limited time only £ 238.49 Buy now Buy now Whether you're fighting adult acne, noticing fine lines, or just want that next-level glow, this device gives you control over your skin’s future. No downtime. No harsh chemicals. Just proven technology working for you while you sip tea or scroll your phone. It's also perfect for all skin tones and types and safe for daily use. And unlike many LED devices, this one includes advanced thermal regulation, ensuring it never exceeds 110°C, so you get safe, effective treatment without risk of overheating or irritation. If you’ve been searching for a way to level up your skincare without spending hours at a clinic, the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask is your solution. Professional tech, clinically proven results, and now at an unbeatable price.