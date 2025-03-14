Many seek advice before purchasing even the smallest of items | Shutterstock

Seven in 10 people don’t buy anything without reading a review or receiving a recommendation first.

A poll of 2,000 adults found many seek advice before purchasing even the smallest of items, including USB sticks, deodorant – and even nail clippers.

While 24 per cent have even looked up reviews of parking spaces before deciding where to leave their vehicle.

Over half (54 per cent) like to consult their nearest and dearest before making a significant purchase, including if a slap-up meal is worth the price (34 per cent) and whether holiday hotspots are as good as they look online (23 per cent).

Many also seek advice when it comes to tech purchases and services, such as laptops (23 per cent), broadband coverage (21 per cent), and the best-value air fryers (18 per cent).

Some even look for guidance on which headphones have the best sound (13 per cent) and whether to get a smart meter installed (11 per cent).

While 23 per cent have bought something despite negative reviews and were glad they ignored them, leaving 29 per cent sceptical about online reviews.

Ross Kemp is working with Smart Energy GB | Michael Leckie/PinPep

‘It’s the golden rule’

Known for his investigation skills and no-nonsense approach, Ross Kemp, who is working with Smart Energy GB, said: “Technology is advancing so quickly that it can sometimes be tricky to know which gadgets to get and how to use them.

“No matter where you seek out an opinion—whether from a parent or a total stranger—the golden rule is to ask a range of people who already have the product.

“Smart technology, in particular, has the potential to make life easier, whether it’s managing household energy use, staying connected, or streamlining daily tasks.

“Smart meters are a great example of a something that generates a lot of opinions, but most people who actually have one are happy with it.”

It also emerged 69 per cent had read negative things about smart meters before getting one but reported having a positive experience after installation.

Those polled are more likely to trust recommendations from those they know personally (31 per cent) than from online reviews (18 per cent).

47 per cent trust family and friends to have their best interests at heart | Shutterstock

‘Value in getting a second opinion’

Among those who prefer personal recommendations, 52 per cent value the honest, unfiltered feedback, and 47 per cent trust family and friends to have their best interests at heart.

And 43 per cent say they trust personal experiences over anonymous opinions and want to avoid fake or paid-for reviews, according to the OnePoll data.

But despite this, 67 per cent say they trust endorsements from celebrities, with David Attenborough (20 per cent), Professor Brian Cox (15 per cent) and Trevor McDonald (11 per cent) considered among the most reliable.

Victoria Bacon from Smart Energy GB, who commissioned the study, said: “It’s clear that many of us value getting a second opinion, whether it’s online reviews or advice from family members.

“When it comes to smart meters, there are some pretty wild stories out there but Brits are savvy at consulting multiple sources when we want to reach the right decision.

“The evidence clearly shows that the vast majority of owners are happy with their smart meter.

"They provide a lot of benefits, including clear and accurate information that shows how much energy you’re using, when you’re using it, and how much it costs.

"This can help you make small changes around the home that can save you money.”