Four Islanders have been made single and are set for dates with two new bombshells after Maya Jama delivered a major twist in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Tonight’s episode of Love Island saw two ‘imcompatible’ couples go their separate ways, made single and told they were set for dates with two new bombshells as Maya Jama delivered a major twist. Both Leah & Mitchel and Jess & Sammy were made single but told they were now “not the only single Islanders” in the villa thanks to two hot new arrivals.

Episode 16 (June 20) saw host Maya Jama stun the Islanders as she gatecrashed what was meant to be a romantic villa brunch date. The Islanders had been enjoying a delicious breakfast in the garden, with conversations including whether Whitney would ever move to France with Medhi , how closed off Tyrique really is after enjoying a night in the Hideaway with Ella and whether there is a connection there between Catherine and Scott .

But, in a Love Island first and a brand new twist, Maya unexpectedly arrived to break up the fun. As the Islanders took in her sudden arrival, she said: “This is a bit of a surprise isn’t it? Stay where you are, this won’t take long. I hope you’re enjoying your cute brunch and time together.

“Well, as you know, finding your perfect match isn’t always easy. You guys are all living together, spending every moment together. You all have a front row seat into everyone’s relationship. You see first hand how it all goes down.

“In your couples you now have a very big decision to make. I want you to decide which two couples are the least compatible and tonight I’ll be back to find out who you all have chosen. This won’t be easy, so I’ll leave you to it and I will see you later…”

After deliberating the Islanders singled out Leah and Mitchel and Sammy and Jess as the least compatible couples. They said Leah and Mitchel appeared to be “just friends” whereas Sammy and Jess had been arguing recently and the communication “wasn’t there”.

And as the group gathered around the fire pit that evening to reveal who had been chosen, Maya Jama delivered a further blow when she told the incompatible couples they were now single. They were told they could not recouple with each other at the next recoupling, a comment which left Sammy looking visibly upset.

Love Island Maya Jama delivers a cruel twist to the Islanders.

Leah, Mitch and Jess all look thrilled however as Maya Jama also announced the arrival of bombshells Mal and Montel who were ready to date the four newly-single Islanders.“You are single now, so make hay while the sun shines, or whatever they say,” Maya told the singletons as she left the villa.

Who is paired with who after Episode 16?

Couples

Medhi and Whitney

Tyrique and Ella

Scott and Catherine

Zach and Molly

Single

Mitch

Leah

Sammy

Jess

Bombshells

Mal