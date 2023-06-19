News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day

Love Island 2023: Medhi and Whitney shock fans with terrace ‘moment’ while Maya Jama teases return

Medhi and Whitney shock fans with terrace moment while the hideaway reopens

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 19th Jun 2023, 22:34 BST

Medhi and Whitney share their first kiss on the terrace as Monday night’s episode brought some couples together and others even further adrift. The islanders also decided that Ella and Tyrique would be the first couple to spend the night together as the hideaway returned.

In last night’s episode, the island saw another recoupling following the departure of Charlotte and Andre from the villa. With the contestants now in their new couples, Monday night gave some the chance to get closer than ever.

Despite looking like they were on the rocks, Medhi and Whitney shared their first kiss on the terrace. The couple were previously labelled the least sexually compatible by other islanders in the challenge.

Most Popular

    The pair admitted having a ‘crush’ on one another before sharing their romantic moment. Following the kiss, Whitney joked, “that was French’’ and Medhi replied, “better than the English, yeah?.

    Earlier that day, Ella and Tyrique were chosen as the first couple to enter the hideaway. In preparation for the occasion, Ella came down wearing a red silk dressing gown while Tyrique donned nothing but his grey boxer shorts.

    The pair shared a funny exchange with Ella asking Tyrique if she could whip him with Tyrique quickly refusing. However, romance soon started to brew between the pair and Ella made a heartfelt admission to the 23-year-old. She said: “There’s nothing I would change about you.”

    The islanders also took part in the ‘Situationships’ challenge, where a Mr-and-Mrs-style activity forced the contestants to uncover many home truths. Sammy and Tyrique butted heads during the challenge while Mitch was chosen as the least trustworthy member of the villa.

    The episode ended with a teaser of Tuesday night’s episode, which hints the end of Sammy and Jess and the return of a particular Maya Jama. Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITVX.

    Related topics:Maya Jama