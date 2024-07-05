Sir Keir Starmer is expected to appoint his whole Cabinet on Friday, Labour’s national campaign chief has said.

Pat McFadden told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Keir Starmer will get on with appointing his Cabinet, which we expect to be done by the end of today.

Pat McFadden | Local TV

“Certainly the whole Cabinet. That Cabinet will meet tomorrow. And he will have to quickly allocate those responsibilities, give his new Cabinet their marching orders and then there’s big international events coming.