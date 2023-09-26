Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two-time world champion Dafne Schippers has announced her retirement. The 31-year-old won 200m gold at the World Championships in Beijing 2015 and London 2017. The Dutch athlete also won silver at the Rio Olympics but has suffered a number of injuries over the last few years.

She wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (September 26): “Today, I have decided to take my life off track to pursue and embrace whatever comes next, but not without saying a massive thank you for all the endless support. It has been a journey without regret.

Advertisement

Advertisement