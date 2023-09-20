'You will forever live in my heart': Newly-wed wife pays tribute to husband who died in motorcycle crash near Brackley

The newly-wed wife of a motorcyclist who died in a crash near Brackley has paid tribute to the ‘love of her life’.

Jason Wallis, in his thirties and from Milton Keynes, lost his life in the collision on the A421 near Tingewick on September 9. He had been married to his wife Nikki for only six months.

Nikki released a heartfelt tribute to the man she described as her best friend and love of her life.

Nikki said: "It breaks my heart to announce that the love of my life, best friend, and husband, Jason Wallis, has sadly passed away.

Jason and Nikki Wallis had been married only six months before the tragic motorcycle accident that took Jason's life.

"On September 9, Jason was involved in a fatal road traffic accident, which has sadly taken him from me.

"We had our whole lives ahead of us, recently married six months ago, with endless possible memories that will now never be created, our time together has tragically been cut short, but you will forever live in my heart.

"Those who knew Jason knew how lucky they were to have a friend like him. His selflessness was never unnoticed and his kindness was always appreciated.

"I cannot thank Jason’s brother Andrew enough for the support he has given me during this awful time. I know Jason would be so grateful to him.

"Our world will never be the same again without you in it. But I promise to live my life, as well as yours so that your memory lives on. I will make you proud of what we could have achieved together.