Police make appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies in September 9 crash near Finmere

Police have appealed for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a crash near Finmere.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST
.At around 4.05pm on Satuday, September 9 two blue Yamaha R1 motorcycles and a blue Renault Scenic were collided on the A421 Tingewick Bypass.

One motorcycle rider, in his thirties died at the scene. Specially trained officers are supporting his next of kin.

The other motorcycle rider, also a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital.

Police have appealed for witnesses to an accident in which a motorcyclist diedPolice have appealed for witnesses to an accident in which a motorcyclist died
PC Adam Stevens said: “Sadly a man has died and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen the vehicles before the collision to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask any motorists who have dash-cams to please check their footage in case it may have captured something that could help our investigation.

“You can report any information to us by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230404494.”

