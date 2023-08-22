Update - A man has died in the light aircraft crash near Enstone airfield police confirm

Update - Sadly, a man has died in the light aircraft crash near Enstone airfield police confirm.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed that the pilot of a light plane that crashed has died

Thames Valley Police officers and other blue light emergency services remain on the scene following a light aircraft crash in a field not far from the A44 in Enstone, West Oxfordshire.

The incident happened shortly before 3.05pm today (Tuesday) as reported in the Banbury Guardian.

The scene is secured and the Air Accident Investigations Branch are also on the scene.

Superintendent Jen Hogben, LPA Commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, said: “We are on scene following this incident, and very sadly the male pilot of the plane has died.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time and we will be supporting them.

“No one else was injured following this incident.

“We would ask members of the public to please avoid the area to assist us in conducting an investigation. A road closure is in place on the B4022, just off the A44, we would thank local residents for their co-operation and would apologies for any inconvenience.

“If anyone has witnessed this incident or has any footage or photographs that will assist with the investigation, we would ask them to please contact us either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1358 of 22082023.

“We would kindly ask members of the public not to upload images of the incident to social media out of respect to those involved.

“We will not be providing a further update this evening. An investigation is ongoing which will continue and we will update further when appropriate.”

An Air Accident Investigations Branch spokesperson said,