'Spitfire' involved in crash at Enstone airfield - police confirm 'light aircraft' incident - B4022 closed

A 'Spitfire' has crashed in a field near Enstone airfield. Police are on the scene and confirm a 'light aircraft' had come down.

Police have closed the B4022 after a light aircraft crash near Enstone Airfield

An onlooker tweeted and published a photo of the scene saying: “Looks like a Spitfire down just near Enstone airfield. Fire crews ambulance and police on scene.”

Thames Valley Police confirmed: “Thames Valley Police officers, South Central Ambulance and Oxfordshire Fire are in attendance following a light aircraft crash in a field not far from the A44 in Enstone, West Oxfordshire.

“The incident happened shortly before 3.05pm today (Tuesday). The scene is secured and the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have been informed and will attend the scene.”

Chief Inspector James Sullivan Deputy LPA Commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, said: “We are on scene following this incident, there is one casualty, who is the pilot of the aircraft.

“We would ask members of the public to please avoid the area to assist in the emergency response and allow the investigation to take place. A road closure is in place on the B4022, just off the A44.

“If anyone has witnessed this incident or has any footage or photographs that will assist with the investigation, we would ask them to please contact us either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1358 of 22082023.

“We would kindly ask that members of the public do not post footage or photos of the scene or incident on social media.”