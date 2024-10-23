Birmingham Airport: People evacuated and flights suspended due to 'suspicious vehicle' as police at scene

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 14:14 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 14:22 BST
Birmingham Airport has been evacuated and its flights suspended following a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The airport said passengers are advised to avoid the area and “not come to the airport at this time” as police are dealing with the incident, our sister title National World reports.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the airport said: “@WMPolice is currently on-site dealing with an incident. Airport operations are currently suspended.

“Passengers are advised to NOT come to the airport at this time. The Airport’s social media channels will be updated as and when the situation changes.”

