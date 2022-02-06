Views wanted on proposal to introduce 20mph speed limit on road in Banbury
County council officials are looking for your views on a proposal to introduce a 20mph speed limit on the A422 Stratford Road in Banbury.
The proposal will replace the existing 30mph speed limit on the A422 Stratford Road between the Warwick Road and the Bretch Hill junctions.
People are encouraged to take an online survey about the reduced 20mph speed limit using the following web link: https://letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/banbury_a422_20mph_2022People are asked to complete the survey by Friday March 4.
The county council will review the responses of the survey, and if necessary (if objections are received) prepare a report to be presented to the cabinet member for highway management at a meeting scheduled for later in 2022.