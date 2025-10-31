Traffic: Motorists facing major delays on M40 between Gaydon and Banbury

Motorists travelling on the M40 between Gaydon and Banbury are facing major delays this afternoon (Friday October 31).

According to National Highways congestion is building on the M40 southbound between junctions J14 and J11 and motorists are facing a delay of up to an hour.

This is due to two lanes being closed while emergency barrier repairs take place.

However National Highways said normal traffic conditions are expected to return from around 4.30pm.

There is also congestion on the northbound side of the carriageway between junctions 11 and 12.

This is again due to emergency barrier repairs and there are currently delays of around 40 minutes.

The congestion on the M40 near Banbury is also having an impact on the nearby roads and causing further delays and more traffic to build up.

National Highways said normal traffic conditions are expected to return from around 6.30pm.