Road closure: Delays to roads north of Banbury after crash on M40 – motorway set to be closed for some time

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:14 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 09:16 BST

Traffic north of Banbury is being affected by a crash on the M40 near Warwick.

The motorway is closed northbound between junction 12 for Gaydon and junction 13 for Warwick, with delays being reported across the area as traffic backs up and motorists look for alternative routes.

Warwickshire Police said: "It is likely to remain closed for some time including access from Warwick Services. Please avoid the area.

"Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to get in touch with us via the link in the comments below or by calling 101. Please quote incident 42 of 12 September 2024."

