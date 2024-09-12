Traffic north of Banbury is being affected by a crash on the M40 near Warwick.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorway is closed northbound between junction 12 for Gaydon and junction 13 for Warwick, with delays being reported across the area as traffic backs up and motorists look for alternative routes.

Warwickshire Police said: "It is likely to remain closed for some time including access from Warwick Services. Please avoid the area.

"Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to get in touch with us via the link in the comments below or by calling 101. Please quote incident 42 of 12 September 2024."