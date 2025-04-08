Primary school near Banbury issues appeal to find ex-pupils for picture project

By Jack Ingham
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
A primary school in a village near Banbury is hoping to reconnect with ex-pupils for a picture project.

Wroxton C of E Primary School is looking for pupils who studied there between 1945 and the present day.

The school hopes to collect pictures of children from each year as part of a project looking at the history of schools.

Ex-pupils with memories of their time at the school between these dates are also invited to email the school with their stories.

A picture of Wroxton C of E Primary School from 1969.A picture of Wroxton C of E Primary School from 1969.
Leading the project is teacher Gemma Ruffle. She said: “We have chosen this timeframe to link to this year's 80th anniversary of VE Day; each class within the school has a different focus.

“I would like to collect a photo of children at Wroxton Primary from each year and to gather some ex-pupils memories, so if you have the time and are willing, please email.”

Anyone with pictures of memories is asked to email: [email protected]

