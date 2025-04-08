Primary school near Banbury issues appeal to find ex-pupils for picture project
Wroxton C of E Primary School is looking for pupils who studied there between 1945 and the present day.
The school hopes to collect pictures of children from each year as part of a project looking at the history of schools.
Ex-pupils with memories of their time at the school between these dates are also invited to email the school with their stories.
Leading the project is teacher Gemma Ruffle. She said: “We have chosen this timeframe to link to this year's 80th anniversary of VE Day; each class within the school has a different focus.
“I would like to collect a photo of children at Wroxton Primary from each year and to gather some ex-pupils memories, so if you have the time and are willing, please email.”
Anyone with pictures of memories is asked to email: [email protected]
