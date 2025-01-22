Council considering moving bin collections in Brackley to three-weekly rota in future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bin collections in Brackley could be moved onto a three-weekly rota in the future, as the council is eyeing up changes to their waste contract.

Councillors were told at a meeting on Monday (January 13) that officers had been participating with a group of other local authorities who would prefer to move to three-weekly collections to reap various benefits.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has completed an initial investigation into the switch-up and will look at the proposals in further detail in its review of waste collection and cleansing services this year.

A council spokesperson said: “Benefits of three-weekly collection include increased participation by residents in separate collection services, particularly for food waste and dry mixed recycling, which increases overall recycling performance and moves waste up the hierarchy, resulting in more sustainable waste management.

“Three-weekly residual collection also enables fewer vehicle miles, which reduces costs and carbon emissions.”

Current waste arrangements from legacy councils end in 2028 and the three-weekly collections could start immediately after the current contract ends. WNC has said that they would like to create one consistent service across West Northants.

Across the former Daventry district, three-weekly black bin collections are already in place in what is called a ‘1-2-3’ service. The collection practice started in 2018 and comprises a weekly food waste collection, two-weekly recycling collection and a general waste pick-up every three weeks.

Cllr James Hill (Billing and Rectory Farm) said the changes would be a “big issue” in Northampton, which is still on two-weekly collections, and asked if the differences between rural and urban needs had been looked into.

The authority’s Assistant Director for Waste, Fiona Unett, told members that there were “strong advocates” for the system in Daventry since they adopted it almost seven years ago. She added that part of the review will look into tailoring the service for different housing types, for example different solutions for flats or terraces.

If any changes, such as three-weekly collections, are decided on within the council’s waste review a consultation will be carried out with residents. There is no further timescale at this point.

For more information, visit: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/