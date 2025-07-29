Banbury football coach will make history when he leads the world’s newest international team into their first ever games

A Banbury man who became the first head coach of the Marshall Islands national football team will make history when his team plays their first-ever international fixtures this summer.

The Marshall Islands was the newest nation on Earth to have a football team after Banbury man Lloyd Owers stepped in 2022.

Located deep in the Pacific Ocean and consisting of five main islands and 29 coral atolls, the remote island nation is more commonly associated with snorkelling than soccer.

Separated from its nearest neighbours by hundreds of miles and with a population less than that of Banbury’s, Lloyd had to not only create a football team but also build a football federation and nurture a culture of football on the island.

With a background that includes playing semi-professionally in his younger years and assisting sides like Chelmsford City and Kidlington as an adult, Lloyd saw the opportunity as a rewarding challenge.

Now, three years on since becoming technical director of the world’s newest national football team, Lloyd is preparing his players for their first-ever 11 vs 11 international fixture.

In the past three years, Lloyd and the team at the Marshall Islands Soccer Federation have built a football structure on the island that includes a national team, training camps for women, futsal teams, and development programmes for youths.

Lloyd said: “We went from zero football in the country to these games via a few other aspects.

“I created a school curriculum for football in the country, with kids now growing up playing the sport. I also created coaching courses and delivered them across three islands in the country.

“We also held women’s national futsal camps in Arkansas, USA, and we have weekly sessions for kids and adults on the Marshall Islands as well as playing men's international futsal against the Federated States of Micronesia and Kiribati in summer 2024, which I also coached.”

The Marshall Islands national side, however, is not yet recognised by any international football confederations, meaning they are not able to qualify in regional competitions and have to fund everything from training to travel expenses themselves.

This has led the Marshall Islands Soccer Federation to set up its own four-team tournament named the Outrigger Challenge Cup.

After raising over £20,000 through an online fundraiser, the federation announced at the beginning of the year that the cup will take place in Springdale, Arkansas, this summer (August 11-17).

Lloyd said: “We will play our first 11v11 international fixtures this summer, which will be a moment in sporting history.”

Springdale was chosen as the host of the inaugural Outrigger Challenge Cup due to it being the largest community of Marshallese people outside of the Marshall Islands.

The cup will see the Marshall Islands' first team take on two FIFA-recognised nations from the Caribbean, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States Virgin Islands.

Local team Ozark United FC will also send their under-19s squad to play against the two Caribbean island nations' sides to make up the rest of the competition.

For more information about the Outrigger Challenge Cup or to support the Marshall Islands’ football journey, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/first-ever-match/marshall-islands-our-first-ever-international-soccer-match