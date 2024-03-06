Meet the Banbury coach who is now helping the world’s newest national football team thousands of miles from home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lloyd Owers was as surprised as anyone when he was offered the role of technical director for the football team of the tiny central Pacific country of the Marshall Islands in December 2022.

The job wasn’t straight forward though, because the country – made up of around 60,000 people spread over five islands and 29 atolls – didn’t actually have a stadium, coaches or any players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyd, originally from Essex but has lived in Banbury for the past ten years, has a background in the sport, playing semi-professionally as a youth and more recently offering his expertise at clubs across England.

Lloyd Owers on the left at a Marshall Islands women's training camp.

He said: “When I was about 24, I quickly realised that I could coach at a higher level than what I could ever play at.”

This led him into a role as a first-team coach with Chelmsford City, a consultant to teams in Canada and the USA and working for the FA coaching children at clubs around Banbury and west Oxfordshire.

Following this, he then enrolled in a master's degree in coaching while also working with the Oxford United college football team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After completing the masters, Lloyd discovered that he missed writing about football and consequently set up a blog site where he wrote about stories within the sport.

Lloyd Owers hopes to use his coaching expertise to grow footballwith youths in Banbury.

Lloyd, 34, said: “I was doing interviews with coaches from around the world and I was writing articles about coaching.

"I ended up interviewing a couple of guys in Samoa who were working with the national side there, as you do! And it became a popular interview, with people taking notice from around the world.”

The success of Lloyd’s blog site drew the attention of the recently formed Marshall Islands Soccer Federation’s (MISF) president, Shem Livai who offered him a job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lloyd added: “We got talking and the next thing he is asking how I can help them. We put together a plan and I’m now the technical director of the Marshall Islands team.

“We are now in a place where we have taken the country from having zero football to holding regular men’s, women's, and kids’ training sessions, a league, and our first international camp. There has been a lot of progress made in a year.”

Now, Lloyd wants to apply some of the coaching skills he has been utilising in his role with the Marshall Islands to training camps for children in the Banbury area with his newly launched Football Pathways programme.

He hopes to roll out numerous holiday camps and courses for boys and girls aged four to 11 at local primary schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lloyd said: “I wanted to implement the same style in terms of growing the game, and I thought if it can be done in a country that started from zero, why can’t we do it here in Banbury?

"Football Pathways are predominantly focused around player development centres based at North Oxfordshire Academy, where we have Monday evening sessions.”

Lloyd is also running a Easter holdiay’s football camp for primary aged children, which takes place at North Oxfordshire Academy’s sports hall from Tuesday April 2 until Friday 5.