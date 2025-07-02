Banbury college students offered work and training experience at new Puy du Fou theme park

The team behind the plans for a new Puy du Fou historical theme park near Bicester have agreed to offer work and training experience to Banbury and Bicester College students.

The Puy du Fou team aim to open the new cultural and historical theme park just north of Bicester in 2029.

It is hoped the medieval-themed park will create 2,000 new jobs once it is fully up and running.

Puy du Fou currently operates two parks, the original one in Les Epesses, France, and another in Toledo, Spain.

The Puy du Fou parks are known for their historical re-enactments, gladiatorial combat, and chariot racing.

The park has agreed to work with the college and offer its students opportunities to work at the park once it opens.

Gary Headland, chief executive of Activate Learning who manages Banbury and Bicester College, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with such a prestigious organisation as Puy du Fou.

“This collaboration presents a wealth of exciting opportunities for our learners of all ages, underpinned by a thoughtfully co-designed curriculum that will deliver truly immersive and enriching experiences.

“At Activate Learning, we take great pride in preparing our students for successful careers, and this new partnership further strengthens our ability to do so. It also reinforces our role as a key anchor institution within the communities we serve.”

Olivier Strebelle, chief executive of Puy du Fou, said: “We will work closely with Activate Learning and guarantee interviews for their students with the Puy du Fou team. Some of our early recruits will undergo additional training at our parks in France and Spain as well.”