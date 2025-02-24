Meet the 53-year-old woman proving it’s never too late to follow your dreams - as she makes a triumphant return to pro-wrestling after 30 years.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch as 53-year-old Sammy Rodgers got in the ring for the first time in three decades - and beat her younger opponent. In the video interview (click to play above), Sammy, whose real name is Sarah Hughes, explains that she only decided to take up the extreme sport again recently - after seeing an old photo of herself in a museum.

Sammy, from Stockport, said: “Someone told me about a picture of me in Showtown Museum, and I went to be interviewed by the Blackpool Gazette, wearing all my wrestling gear, and they asked if I’d ever make a comeback.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy Rodgers, 53, from Stockport, won her wrestling comeback match at Rascals Pro-Wrestling Academy in Blackpool | lucinda herbert

After giving it some thought, super-fit Sammy went for some one to one training sessions at Rascals ProWrestling Academy - a wrestling club that welcomes all ages and abilities and has a strong focus on helping the community. She then squared up against the powerfully-built Valentine, in a Showcase event at the Rascals’ new purpose-built gym at 1a Grassmere Road, Blackpool.

The villainous Prestonian mocked ‘old school’ Rodgers for being past her best. But Sammy, who was around in Blackpool’s ‘golden age of wrestling, thirty years ago, prevaled.er comeback bout in front of a noisy and supportive crowd.

After the bout, the two combatants hugged - and hinted that they may do it again some time.

Sammy, whose real name is Sarah Hughes, said: “I was really nervous beforehand but it was great once I was in the ring, a real adrenaline rush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Taylor was a brilliant opponent and this crowd was fantastic.

“I’d like to thank Ross Goodwin of Rascals Academy for giving me this chance to come back, it’s been incredible.”

Taylor (Whitney Thomas), 34, said: “I’m not always a villain in the ring but I’m getting a liking for it!”

For more details of this bout and others on the bill, visit: https://rascalsprowrestling.com/