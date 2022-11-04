Young Banbury dance star ‘sparkles and shines’ in huge musical audition.

Nine-year-old Amelia Thompson has successfully auditioned for a part as an Oakmoor child in a professional production of Nativity the Musical, which will be performed at the Rep Theatre in Birmingham.

Amelia had numerous callbacks and has already been rehearsing the production that will be taking place from Saturday November 19 until Saturday January 7.

Principal at the School For Stars Julie Bruce said: “We are so proud of this remarkable young lady, who has also just become a national champion at a recent competition in Blackpool.

"All our dance company members wish her the best of luck and know she will definitely ‘Sparkle and Shine’.”