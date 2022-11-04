Young Banbury dance star ‘sparkles and shines’ in huge musical audition.

Young Banbury dance star 'sparkles and shines' in musical audition
A young dancer from Banbury’s School For Stars dance school has been chosen out of 2,000 children for a part in a musical performance.
Nine-year-old Amelia Thompson has successfully auditioned for a part as an Oakmoor child in a professional production of Nativity the Musical, which will be performed at the Rep Theatre in Birmingham.
Amelia had numerous callbacks and has already been rehearsing the production that will be taking place from Saturday November 19 until Saturday January 7.
Principal at the School For Stars Julie Bruce said: “We are so proud of this remarkable young lady, who has also just become a national champion at a recent competition in Blackpool.
"All our dance company members wish her the best of luck and know she will definitely ‘Sparkle and Shine’.”
The school recently achieved great success at the Blackpool Sequence Dance Festival, including winning eight national titles and eight silver medals.