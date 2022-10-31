Dancers from The School for Stars Slay Official team with their first place award.

Slay Official, which is the competition team of The School For Stars based in Castle Quay Shopping Centre in Banbury, claimed eight national titles, eight silver medals and five bronze medals at the Blackpool ​Sequence Dance Festival that took place at the Winter Gardens on October 15–18.

The team included 24 dancers from the age of six and upwards and became the national champions in the coveted acrobatic group competition where they depicted scenes from the film Hunger Games to which they scored an impressive 93.5/100 score and a standing ovation from the judges.

School principal Julie Bruce said: “We were so proud and blown away by their achievements. The team are now working towards the Dance World Cup qualifiers for 2023.

The Banbury dance team Slay Official won a haul of medals at the competition in Blackpool.