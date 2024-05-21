Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has made a heartfelt appeal for help in her search for a half sister or brother who was adopted at birth by a Banbury maternity hospital doctor,

Tracey Tuite, now 59 and living in Wiltshire, is desperate to find the older sibling who was born to her unmarried mother in the early 1950s. She has very limited information and is hoping Banbury Guardian readers may be able to help. See family album here.

The sibling would now be in his or her 70s and Mrs Tuite wants to find her before the opportunity is lost.

She put a post on the Middle Barton Facebook group recently as her mother lived in the village with her parents, Reginald and Jessie Keen.

Gwen Keen, aged 21, around the time she had the baby who would now be in their 70s

“My mother, Gwendoline Sheila Keen, was born on November 4, 1929,” said Mrs Tuite.

"I only discovered about her baby – my sibling - in 2018 after Mum’s brother Gordon told my husband. This was a year before Gwen died. I did ask her but she didn’t give much detail. She thought she was about 21-years-old when she had the baby, which would have made it 1950.”

"She said it was a girl and was given to a doctor who worked in the hospital, Gwen said it was Banbury hospital but I’ve since found out it was the Elms Maternity Hospital.

"Gwen was very distressed I’d found out and didn’t want to talk about it. She was 88 when I discussed it with her and I didn’t want to upset her.

Gwen Keen in 2016, two years before her daughter Tracey found out about the sibling who had been adopted

"My cousin Linda was told that the child was a boy and named Gary – but this is the only information she had to share.

"Unfortunately we don’t have any dates, only that the baby was born in the early 50s when Mum was about 21 or 22 and before she was married. It’s why it's so difficult to try and find anything on Ancestry or avenues like that, because there's nothing definite to go on. It was before my sister was born in 1959 - I was born in 65.”

Reg and Jessie Keen lived and worked at Barton Abbey but went to live on the Isle of Sark in the late 1960s or early 1970s.

"Reg had many brothers and sisters. His sister Shelia lived on Sark and owned Stocks Hotel. His sister Barbara Moore lived in Middle Barton. Barbara had a daughter Diana, who was married to Terry Foakes. I’m in contact with Diana, known as Dice, who lives in Great Rollright. However Dice has no information,” said Mrs Tuite.

“Gwen’s brothers were Reginald Keen (known as Bunny) and Gordon. Bunny was married to Joan and lived at Ballard Close, Middle Barton. He worked for British Leyland and he and Joan were big gardeners. They did not have any children.

“Gordon married Anne, had two children, Linda – who I’m in contact with; she lives in Witney – and Richard who lives in Swindon. Linda is a hairdresser. She and Anne had two hairdressing salons, one in Headington and one in Witney.

“My sister was born in 1959 and her father was a Mr Birks, who we know little about.

“I was born in Aylesbury in 1965, my father was Trelawney Cullum (known as Tony). Tony was from Cornwall; his parents James and Florence Cullum owned a pub in Plymouth. Gwen and Tony met through Reg, as both worked with horses all their lives. I remember being at Barton Abbey as a child and have memories and pictures in the stable yard.

"Reg and Jessie lived in a cottage at Barton Abbey, just by the stable yard. Being at Barton Abbey was a big part of Gwen’s early life.

“I have some memories of living in a place called Hogston where Tony worked for a family called Gillbanking. I’m unsure if Gwen worked there. I was around two years old.

“Up to the age of 4-5 we lived in Broadwell village near Stow on the Wold in the Manor House owned by Lord and Lady Ashton at the time. I don’t know when we moved there. Gwen worked as a cook and Tony as a groom.

"We had a pony called Shadow and a Jack Russell dog called Brock and I went to Broadwell Primary school. I remember a lady that Gwen worked with was the house keeper called Lyla and another lady called Jean Udell. We lived in a house on the side of the Manor.

“From Broadwell we moved to Wiltshire. Tony worked for a stud farm owned by family called Grimwade. We lived in Kington St Michael, a village near Chippenham. The house was a tied cottage. We moved to Chippenham and then back to Kington St Michael. From what I can remember Tony had a heart problem. He had a heart attack in his 40s and had to give up work. He had another three heart attacks and died in 1979.

"Gwen worked for 20 years at Leigh Delamere service station on the M4 motorway. When Tony died we went back to live in Chippenham.”

Mrs Tuite said her post on the Middle Barton Facebook group had produce mention of a lady called Barbara Imbert who may have some relevant information, but she has no idea how to contact her.

“This is something that has been nagging away at me for quite a few years. I've tried all sorts of routes and seen nothing come to fruition,” said Mrs Tuite.

“It may be that somebody reading this might have heard something, or may remember something that might give me a lead. Perhaps someone may know how I can get information about births registered around that time or may remember the doctor’s family who adopted my sibling. I can only hope.”