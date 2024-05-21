Gwen Keen with her parents Jess and RegGwen Keen with her parents Jess and Reg
Gwen Keen with her parents Jess and Reg

Family album - woman searches for sibling adopted by Banbury doctor

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 21st May 2024, 11:26 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 11:44 BST
A woman who is searching for a sibling who was born in Banbury and adopted by a doctor at the maternity hospital has released family photos in hope that someone may be able to help her.

Tracey Tuite’s story is published here. These photographs are of her mother and members of her family, who – it is hoped - people might recognise.

Her mother, Gwendoline (Gwen) Keen and her husband Reg, lived and worked at Barton Abbey, Middle Barton. Her mother gave birth to the baby at the Elms Maternity Hospital in or about 1950. The baby was subsequently adopted by a doctor at the hospital.

Mrs Tuite only found out about her sibling’s existence in 2018 when an uncle shared the information with her husband. She discussed it with her mother, then 87, but it distressed her and she was unable to find out any substantial information to help her in the search for the half-sister or brother she has never met.

1. Woman searches for half sibling she has never met

Gwen Keen at 21, around the age she gave birth to a baby who was adopted Photo: Tracey Tuite

2. Gwen Keen, pictured in 2016

Gwen Keen, aged 87, pictured in 2016, three years before her death Photo: Tracey Tuite

3. A picture of Gwen Keen in the 70s

Gwen Keen in the 1970s Photo: Tracey Tuite

4. On the beach, Gwen Keen, left, her aunt Gladys and her husband, possibly Ron

Gwen Keen, left, with her aunt Gladys and (possibly) Gladys' husband Ron Photo: Tracey Tuite

