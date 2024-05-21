Tracey Tuite’s story is published here . These photographs are of her mother and members of her family, who – it is hoped - people might recognise.

Her mother, Gwendoline (Gwen) Keen and her husband Reg, lived and worked at Barton Abbey, Middle Barton. Her mother gave birth to the baby at the Elms Maternity Hospital in or about 1950. The baby was subsequently adopted by a doctor at the hospital.

Mrs Tuite only found out about her sibling’s existence in 2018 when an uncle shared the information with her husband. She discussed it with her mother, then 87, but it distressed her and she was unable to find out any substantial information to help her in the search for the half-sister or brother she has never met.