A popular wellbeing, holistic therapy and hand-crafted gifts fair will return to Banbury next month.

The theme of the next Mind, Body and Spirit Wellbeing Show at General Foods Social Club Waterside Bar is to help people achieve their New Year’s resolutions.

Held on Saturday February 3, the one-day event organised by Deer Spirit Events will feature self-help experts, crystals, arts and crafts, jewellery and healthy living products.

The event will also have talks and workshops covering self-help, wellbeing, holistic, and spiritual subjects as well as a range of psychics, including tarot and other readers.

Organiser Julie Fenn said: “How many people start the New Year with positive intent but soon fall back into old ways and struggle to keep their New Year’s resolutions, we want to help people to create their perfect 2024."