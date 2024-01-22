Wellbeing and hand-made gifts show returns to Banbury next month
The theme of the next Mind, Body and Spirit Wellbeing Show at General Foods Social Club Waterside Bar is to help people achieve their New Year’s resolutions.
Held on Saturday February 3, the one-day event organised by Deer Spirit Events will feature self-help experts, crystals, arts and crafts, jewellery and healthy living products.
The event will also have talks and workshops covering self-help, wellbeing, holistic, and spiritual subjects as well as a range of psychics, including tarot and other readers.
Organiser Julie Fenn said: “How many people start the New Year with positive intent but soon fall back into old ways and struggle to keep their New Year’s resolutions, we want to help people to create their perfect 2024."
The event is £2 entry and free for under 16s with an adult. For more information, visit deerspirit.co.uk