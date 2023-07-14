News you can trust since 1838
Watch: Banbury band LAKE ACACIA release new electronic influenced heavy rock single

The new single ‘Make or Break’ released today (July 14) will be alternative rock band LAKE ACACIA’S fourth single of the year.
By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST
Banbury rock band LAKE ACACIA have released their fourth single of the year amid a whirlwind tour of gigs.

Fusing the band’s signature sound of electronic breakdowns contrasted with pounding heavy rock riffs and drum beats, ‘Make or Break’ continues the Banbury duo's impressive run of releases for 2024.

The band, who are often likened to the sound of artists like MUSE and Royal Blood, have been working hard to write and release new music while maintaining a busy live schedule.

Watch: LAKE ACACIA - Make Or Break (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Vocalist and bassist Tim Groethe and percussionist Joe Homer describe the lyrics to the new single as being about the difficulties of finding time for the important things in life.

They said: "The frustration of being constantly being caught up in multiple tasks, which take your full attention away from the things you feel most passionate about.

"It can feel as though time is slipping away, little by little. Once you find yourself in this position, it can feel next to impossible to get back on top of it all again."

Banbury rockers LAKE ACACIA announce HMV tour off the back of new single

Following their spring tour of HMV stores, LAKE ACAICA have added new store dates running up until October in Oxford, Leicester, Swindon, High Wycombe, and Guildford.

Alongside the HMV dates, the hard-working band have organised concerts up and down the country, including at Banbury’s AKA on Friday July 21, and their biggest gig to date at the Readipop festival in Reading this Saturday (July 14).

For more information on the band and to find out about upcoming gigs, visit https://lakeacacia.com/

