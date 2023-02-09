Banbury rockers LAKE ACACIA announce HMV tour off the back of new single

Banbury alt rockers are stepping it up a gear this year with new single releases and a tour of HMV stores across the midlands.

The two-piece band has been impressing audiences in Banbury for a number of years but now want to take their impressive live performance on the road and share their electronic fused alternative rock sound with the masses.

LAKE ACACIA originally formed back in 2016 as a three-piece but were reborn as a duo during the COVID pandemic. Since the departure of the former guitarist and vocalist, the band has made the decision to go in a different direction, incorporating electronic synthesizers and triggered electronic percussion to create their now characteristic big sound.

The band now consists of Banbury local Tim Groethe on lead vocals, synth, and bass and Aynho resident Joe Homer on drums, backing vocals, and percussion synths.

To promote the latest single, which the band describes as "massive, high energy, fast paced, and straight to the point," they have organised a series of free afternoon concerts at HMV stores throughout March and April that include appearances at Oxford, Milton Keynes, Northampton, and Banbury on Saturday April 8.

Joe from the band said: "The HMV gigs will be full 45-minute sets, playing our catalogue of songs with our full live set. Most of the HMV stores are in busy shopping centres so it will be a great opportunity for people out shopping to pop their heads in and check us out.

“These performances will be good because they are different to the usual loud atmosphere of a venue or gig so we will be able to chat to people there and promote who we are as a band.”

The artwork for LAKE ACACIA's latest single You Could Have Had It All.

Although the band has a unique sound, they take inspiration from bands like Muse, Biffy Clyro, and Bring Me The Horizon, all of which you can hear elements of in LAKE ACACIA's sound, and the duo has often been described as having a big sound for such a small band.

The band has taken much of the inspiration for their last releases from the departure of the former guitarist, which forced the remaining pair to dig deep into their motives behind continuing the band and their strive for success.

Speaking on the departure and how that dramatic shake-up has refocused them, the band said: "We had to fill out that part of our sound that was missing. A lot of the songs were written around the time our third member left, and some have a feeling that we could have salvaged something, while others are more about how it was all for the better.

"When we went from three members to two, it was like starting all over. We kept the same name, but we have completely new songs and a new set up, it was a chance for us to start something new and just focus on what we are doing now."

This year the band aims to keep producing singles, build up a solid fanbase in Banbury, continue to receive radio play, and hopefully secure some summer festival performances.

They said: "Festivals are a big thing for us, and just getting a long stream of shows to perform at in general, and hopefully by this time next year we are in a place where we have a grown a good fanbase and can start looking at bigger things.

"We are just going to keep recording singles and keep pushing music out, and just go for it. No one knows what is around the corner."

The band has recently stepped up a gear in professionalism by employing a manager who has built up their profile, helped with the video production side, and secured big gigs at the UK Tattoo Festival in Milton Keynes on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, and at R-Fest in Manchester on April 15.

LAKE ACACIA has often performed locally at The Wheatsheaf pub and Also Known As (AKA) in Banbury, where they filmed their latest single live performance video and have featured on BBC Radio One Introducing, and at BBC Oxford, where they will be doing an acoustic live performance this Friday at around 8.15pm.

